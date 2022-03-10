Known for his work as a vocalist, songwriter, and bassist for The xx, Oliver Sim is coming into his own on his debut solo single “Romance With A Memory.” On the groovy, drum and synth-infused track, Sim gladly says goodbye to a former lover.

“Maybe it’s best that we never meet again / So I’m let down by reality,” Sim sings, deciding that the relationship he and the song’s subject once shared was not worth saving.

“Romance With A Memory” was produced by Sim’s xx bandmate, Jamie xx, and is accompanied by a lyric video featuring clips of drag performers Charity Kase, HoSo Terra Toma, and Gena Marvin.

“I’m thrilled, excited, ecstatic, overcaffeinated, and overjoyed to be sharing ‘Romance with a Memory’ with you all,” said Sim in a statement. “Terrifyingly, this is the first song I’ve ever released under my own name, I really hope you all enjoy it… I’ve also made a compilation of some of my favorite monsters, killers, and queers getting down.”

After the success of The xx’s 2017 album, I See You, Sim, Jamie, and bandmate Romy Madley Croft decided to take a hiatus. During that time, Sim wrote several demos and later brought them to Jamie to lay the framework for new music.

Sim says more new music, both solo and with The xx, is imminent.

“I hope both the music and monsters make you feel as happy as they make me—I cannot tell you how much joy it brings me to watch a ghoul having a good time,” Sim said in a statement. “P.S. still very much in a loving and happy relationship/band with Romy and Jamie.”

Check out “Romance With A Memory” above.