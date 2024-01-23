It’s so hard for Ozzy Osbourne to say goodbye to life on the road. Due to growing medical concerns in 2o23, the “War Pigs” musician was forced to pull out of his headlining slot at Power Trip 2023. Following the news, fans began to think Osbourne would be reluctantly retiring from performing.

During a sit-down with Rolling Stone UK, Osbourne shared how difficult it was to learn (through medical advisement) that he might never make good on his 2018 promise of a formal farewell tour. However, according to his wife Sharon, Ozzy will soon have the chance to say goodbye to fans on stage.

According to Consequence, on January 21, while in London on her Cut The Cut Tour, Sharon declared that Ozzy would play two live shows in England to “say goodbye” to his supporters on his terms. When discussing the details of the forthcoming shows, Sharon did not reveal much. But she did hint at where exactly in England the shows will held.

“We will do it in Aston Villa, where Ozzy is from,” she said. “His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off, he still does his singing lessons, so his voice is perfect.”

Although it has been scaled down, Ozzy could get his wish after all. Currently, though, no concerts have been officially announced.