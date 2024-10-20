Ozzy Osbourne desperate desire to return to the stage has been fulfilled but in a limited way. Although it wasn’t for a set from the metal legend himself, yesterday (October 19) Ozzy Osbourne proudly jammed out as other paid tribute to him during the 2024 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony.

Although Ozzy Osbourne’s name can already be found due to his time with Black Sabbath, his solo induction still drew a huge reception.

During the tribute performance (viewable here), Tool’s Maynard James Keenan attacked “Crazy Train” with Wolfgang Van Halen on guitar, Chad Smith on drums, Robert Trujillo on bass, Andrew Watt on rhythm guitar, and Adam Wakeman on keyboards. Jelly Roll and Zakk Wylde came together for a debut of “Mama, I’m Coming Home.” Then Wylde wrapped thing up with a guitar solo of “No More Tears.” On the side lines, Ozzy could be seen singing along.

Read Ozzy Osbourne’s full speech (viewable here) during his 2024 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony.

F*cking love you guys. Well, here we are. You know what? I can’t believe I’m here myself. Let me get the thank yous out of the way, because I’m not going to bore you with a long, drawn out f*cking monologue. I’d like to thank whoever voted me into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for my solo work. A great thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. My fans have been so loyal to me over the years, I cannot thank them enough. I’ve been fortunate over the years to play with some of the world’s greatest guitar players, drummers, bass players, and a few of them are here tonight. But I’ve got to say one thing for a guy by the name of Randy Rhoads. If I’d hadn’t have met Randy Rhoads, I don’t think I’d be sitting here now. And more so more than that, my wife Sharon. Saved my life. And my grand babies and my babies. I love them all.

The 2024 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame streamed live on Disney+, but a special featuring the evening’s performances will air on ABC on Jan. 1. Then it will be available for viewing on Hulu. Find more information here.