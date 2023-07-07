Black Sabbath fans will soon be able to add a special collection of vinyl records to their shelves. This August, the band will release Hand Of Doom, a compilation of all eight of Black Sabbath‘s albums on picture disc vinyl for the first time.

The collection will include their albums Black Sabbath (1970), Paranoid (1971), Master Of Reality (1971), Vol. 4 (1972), Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (1974), Sabotage (1975), Technical Ecstasy (1976), Never Say Die! (1978).

Each of the vinyl records will contain the album’s original artwork on side A of their respective discs, according to a press release accompanying the announcement. The self-titled debut, Vol. 4Technical Ecstasy, and Sabbath Bloody Sabbath will contain their respective back album artwork on side B. Paranoid, Master Of Reality, and Sabotage will each feature an album-era photo of Black Sabbath.

Additionally, fans will receive a large color poster of Black Sabbath taken in Los Angeles in summer of 1972, during the album sessions for Vol. 4.

The collection will cost $248.98 and will only be limited to 4,000 copies in North America.

You can see the album artwork and images of the vinyl records below.

Hand Of Doom 1970-1978 is out 8/18 via Rhino and Warner Music. Find more information here.

Black Sabbath is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.