Ozzy Osbourne — who said he regrets his recent move back to England after living in America for 20 years — revealed in an interview with SiriusXM that he had a pretty extreme surgical procedure six months ago that’s still giving him a lot of problems.

Back in June, NME reported that the operation “would determine the rest of his life” and Osbourne has now elaborated on the lead up to the now completed procedure. “That surgeon told me if I didn’t have the surgery there would be a good chance I would be paralyzed from the neck down.” He added, “It is so f*cking tough because, I mean, I want to be out there. I want to be doing it. This f*cking surgery this guy did. F*cking hell, you have no idea.”

The spinal procedure has put Osbourne’s 2023 tour plans up in the air. The tour had already been postponed more than once due to the recent Grammy nominee’s health issues. Osbourne performed at halftime of the NFL’s season kick-off game in September and he was visibly held up by a back brace that looked more like a guitar stand for a human. While largely immobile at the performance, Osbourne was nonetheless fiery on stage.

“The thing is my head is all right, my creativity is OK, my singing OK, but I just can’t f*cking walk much now,” he added.