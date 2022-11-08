It looks like the “Prince of Darkness” is battling a case of extreme mover’s remorse! In a sit down with Robert Ham, the former Black Sabbath frontperson Ozzy Osbourne reveals he isn’t too happy about his upcoming return home.

The Birmingham, United Kingdom native traded in his crumpets and tea for the American Dream 20 years, intending never to return. Instead, after finding success as a solo artist, Osbourne moved his wife, Sharon, and children, Kelly and Jack, to Los Angeles, where they’ve lived ever since.

However, after his wife’s departure from CBS’ The Talk over her support for longtime friend Piers Morgan, the duo publicly announced they would return to England.

Critics of the pair believe the upcoming move is an attempt to escape Sharon’s backlash, but she ensures this is not the case. “It’s not a fun place to live. It’s dangerous here. Every big city’s got crime, but I don’t feel safe here. Neither does Ozzy,” said the former talk show host.

During the interview, Ozzy confessed, “to be honest with you, if I had my way, I’d stay in America. I’m American now.”

Ozzy’s declarations didn’t stop there. He also shared his thoughts on the public’s treatment of his wife, stating, “When my wife got called a racist on [The Talk], she is absolutely not a racist. Her friend is Piers Morgan [who made disparaging comments about Meghan Markle]. She didn’t say, ‘I agree with him.’ She just respected his ability to have freedom of speech. That’s all that she said. And she got a lot of flak from that, so we actually had to have f*cking armed guards and all that.”

Although Ozzy doesn’t want to return to England, the family wasted no time securing a new reality TV show. The BBC original series, Home to Roost, will document their move. The series is set to premiere next year.