Ozzy Osbourne’s 13th album, Patient Number 9, was released last week. The day before it dropped, Osbourne was playing a medley of songs as part of the NFL season’s kickoff halftime show in the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills at LA’s SoFi Stadium. It was a high-profile moment for Osbourne, who earlier this year left LA and moved back to London with his wife Sharon.

But while Ozzy was in LA and recording Patient Number 9 with producer Andrew Watt, he had an opportunity to work with a number of collaborators, including late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins before he died this past March. Hawkins appears on three songs on Patient Number 9, but apparently, he and Osbourne recorded much more than just that.

Watt revealed to Rolling Stone that not only does Hawkins play drums on “Parasite,” “Mr. Darkness,” and “God Only Knows,” but that Hawkins and Osbourne made ‘”a bunch” of recordings, which Watt says are “going to be used for another thing.”

Both Hawkins and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers appear across the 13-track Patient Number 9, as well as other collaborators like Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, and Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi. But Osbourne dedicated the album to the memory of Taylor Hawkins and any future releases of their recordings together will certainly serve as another homage to Hawkins.