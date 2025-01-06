An English indie-rock band and a New York-based, abstract rapper might seem like an odd combination on paper, but Pachinko‘s new collaboration with Billy Woods, “Shandy In The Graveyard,” is much more than the sum of its parts.

It helps that both sides of the equation consist of artists who are veterans in their respective crafts. Formed in the late ’90s, Pachinko has two decades in together, albeit through a relatively unconventional route. The band was inactive until 2020, when a fan of their 2000 demo EP reached out via Facebook. Unbeknownst to the band’s members, they’d developed a cult following online over the past handful of years because of the demo, as fans on music forums sought to discover more about them after a post about the thrifted EP went viral.

They have a new album, Ginko, set to drop on April 4, following up on their 2023 debut LP, Failed at Math(s). The title track was released as lead single in November.

Meanwhile, Billy Woods has developed a grassroots following of his own, both as a soloist and as a one-half of the duo Armand Hammer with Elucid.

Watch Pachinko’s “Shandy In The Graveyard” video featuring Billy Woods above.

Ginkgo is due on 4/4 via Nettwerk. You can find more information and pre-save it here.