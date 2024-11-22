By no means is Panchiko a new act (but they could still secure a Best New Artist Grammy nomination). Last year, the band shared their long anticipated album, Failed At Math(s). Now, keyboardist Andy Wright, guitarists Owain Davies and Robert Harris, bassist Shaun Ferreday, and drummer John Schofield are ready to drop their follow-up.

Today (November 22), Panchiko announced their forthcoming album, Ginkgo. Although the body of work isn’t set to be released until April 2025, Panchiko unveiled the project’s official title track. As an added bonus, Panchiko uploaded its supporting video. While Panchiko only make a few spontaneous appearances in the visual, director Simon Ellis found something worthy to fill its 2-minute-36-second runtime.

With the help of a kennel of chickens, Ellis treated viewers to a poultry version of Gladiator. If you need a refresher of Gladiator II‘s predecessor, a handful of feathered fighters unleash their inner warriors fitting for the track’s fiery nature.

“The heat it makes you lazy / And out of phase / It’s bending you out of shape / More than I ever could my love / Such a funny thing / I don’t know where you’ve been / You command the leaves to fall / The Ginkgo bends at will,” sings the group.

Listen to Panchiko’s new single “Ginkgo” above.

Ginkgo is out 4/4/2025 via Nettwerk. Find more information here.