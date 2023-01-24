Today (January 24), Panic! At The Disco vocalist Brendon Urie has announced that the once-band, now-solo pop-rock act will close the door on this chapter. But before then, he will embark on a European tour.

Urie revealed the news on Panic! At The Disco’s social media pages this morning.

“Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me,” said Urie. “So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way.”

Now, Urie has other exciting milestones underway. In his post, he revealed that he and his wife, Sarah, are expecting a baby, and therefore, his family will now take priority over music.

“The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure,” he said. “That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.”

Urie thanked fans for their boundless support over the course of nearly two decades, as well as those who only recently became fans.

“I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing,” he said.

Find the full post below.

“Well, it’s been a hell of a journey… Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way. But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure. That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more. Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together. I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing. Brendon.”

Panic! At The Disco is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.