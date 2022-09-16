It’s been five years since the release of Paramore’s latest album, After Laughter. Of course, bandleader Hayley Williams has given fans a lot in the meantime, such as fantastic solo albums and a podcast about emo. However, a new Paramore album has been desired for a while. After some teasing earlier this year, they’ve at last announced a new song called “This Is Why” out September 28.

The “Ain’t It Fun” performers shared this announcement on Twitter, along with the artwork and the pre-order link.

In January, Williams revealed through email to Rolling Stone that they were working on the album and it was not necessarily a “comeback ’emo’ record.” She added, “The music we were first excited by wasn’t exactly the kind of music we went on to make. Our output has always been all over the place and with this project, it’s not that different. We’re still in the thick of it but some things have remained consistent from the start. 1) More emphasis back on the guitar, and 2) Zac should go as Animal as he wants with drum takes.” The trio has been teasing this album since last year when they posted screenshots of their text conversation about “Paramore 6.”

