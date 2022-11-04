Paramore’s long-awaited return has been one of the most exciting parts of 2022. First there was the release of “This Is Why,” alongside the announcement of their forthcoming album of the same title, and then there was the resurrection of their hit “Misery Business,” which they played live for the first time since 2018 last month.

Last night, the band brought “This Is Why” to life in a vivacious performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Bandleader Hayley Williams’ stage presence is as energetic and exuberant as ever, imbuing the song with a special flair.

Upon the track’s release, Williams shared a statement: “’This Is Why’ was the very last song we wrote for the album,” she wrote. “To be honest, I was so tired of writing lyrics but Taylor [York] convinced Zac [Farro] and I both that we should work on this last idea. What came out of it was the title track for the whole album. It summarizes the plethora of ridiculous emotions, the rollercoaster of being alive in 2022, having survived even just the last 3 or 4 years. You’d think after a global pandemic of f*cking biblical proportions and the impending doom of a dying planet, that humans would have found it deep within themselves to be kinder or more empathetic or something.”

Watch Paramore’s performance above.

