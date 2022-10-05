Paramore began their first tour in four years this week. In the Hayley Williams-led band’s second show on the tour at Great SaltAir in Magna, Utah on October 4th (about 15 miles from Salt Lake City), the band was made aware later that a man was physically and verbally assaulting women in the crowd, as well as a couple.

The band issued a statement on Twitter saying that, “We were made aware of an incident that happened in the crowd while we were on stage. A man physically and verbally assaulted multiple women, including an engaged couple at our show. Our security team and venue staff were made aware and were able to restrain and remove him.” The statement explained that, “We did not realize this was happening, as the incident took place out of view from stage.”

Paramore (whose sixth album is due out next year) made it abundantly clear in their statement that, “PARAMORE DOES NOT CONDONE violence, homophobia, or bigotry of any kind. It is supremely unwelcome in our community and has no place at our shows.” And added, “To make things as clear as possible: Paramore shows are meant to be a safe place for people. If you can’t respect that, do not come.”

Read the full statement from the band posted to their official Twitter page below.

Paramore is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.