Super Bowl LVII is just two days away. While sports fanatics are looking forward to the NFL’s top two titans battling it out during the big game, others will be tuning in solely for the halftime show starring Rihanna. Although the Fenty Beauty boss has changed her setlist for her performance 39 times, the world is sure to be satisfied with whatever she delivers as it will be the recording artist’s return to a musical stage. However, before the “Lift Me Up” singer grabs a microphone, the pre-game concerts are warming up the Arizona crowd.

One of the acts featured in the pre-game festivities included Paramore. As the group continues to rev up promotions on their just-released new album, This Is Why, they performed several singles off the album, including “C’est Comme Ça” at Super Bowl Music Fest yesterday (February 9).

Between songs, Williams thanked the crowd for attending the show, then jokingly said, “Thank you for celebrating sports,” before screaming, “F*ck yeah, sports!”

Meanwhile, Williams recently said of Paramore, “At this point, I don’t understand how we’re still doing it. Because it just feels like against all odds every single time — which, honestly, I feel like we’re the most annoying band in the world because it’s always like, ‘Oh, we overcame this, and now we’re making this album.’”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.