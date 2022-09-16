It’s been over five years since Paramore release their last album, 2017’s After Laughter. Singer Hayley Williams, who launched her solo career in the years since After Laughter, sent a note to fans in late 2021 saying that “Paramore can’t be ‘on a break’ forever now, can we?” It proved more than a smokescreen as the band have become active as of late offering up not only some information on an upcoming album, but also announcing a tour that’s set to begin this year, including an appearance headlining the emo-palooza known as When We Were Young Fest. The band has also teased their first single in over years and it begs the question of when Paramore will be releasing their sixth album?

Everything We Know About Paramore’s Upcoming Sixth Album

In early 2022, Williams did an email interview with Rolling Stone saying that the new Paramore album would have, “1) More emphasis back on the guitar, and 2) Zac (drummer, Zac Farro) should go as Animal as he wants with drum takes.” That effectively stoked the fire and anticipation has been building all year.

Then in July, on the Everything Is Emo podcast, Williams went a step further and said that Paramore’s next album was inspired primarily by the UK band Bloc Party. Saying that, “From day one, Bloc Party was the number one reference because there was such an urgency to their sound that was different to the fast punk or the pop-punk or the like, loud wall of sound emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s.”

And now, we have the promise of a new song. “This Is Why,” is set to drop on September 28th, the band said in a tweet dated 09/16.

No word yet on whether the new Paramore album will be out in 2022 or 2023, but given their tour schedule through the year, it’s looking like 2023 is a safer bet. Until then, there will be singles to look forward to.

