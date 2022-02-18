Paul McCartney is about to hit the road this spring and summer with a just-announced US run dubbed the Got Back tour, his first tour since before the pandemic.

The former Beatle released McCartney III Imagined last year after deciding to continue his classic solo series. It featured collaborations with musicians like Beck, Phoebe Bridgers, and Euphoria star Dominic Fike.

“I was living lockdown life on my farm with my family and I would go to my studio every day,” he said in 2020. “I had to do a little bit of work on some film music and that turned into the opening track, and then when it was done I thought, ‘What will I do next?’ I had some stuff I’d worked on over the years, but sometimes time would run out and it would be left half-finished, so I started thinking about what I had.”

Check out the tour dates below.

04/28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

05/02 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

05/03 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

05/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

05/17 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

05/21 – Winston Salem, NC @ Truist Field

05/25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

05/28 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

05/31 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

06/04 – Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome

06/07 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

06/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park

06/16 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium