Paul McCartney is about to hit the road this spring and summer with a just-announced US run dubbed the Got Back tour, his first tour since before the pandemic.
The former Beatle released McCartney III Imagined last year after deciding to continue his classic solo series. It featured collaborations with musicians like Beck, Phoebe Bridgers, and Euphoria star Dominic Fike.
“I was living lockdown life on my farm with my family and I would go to my studio every day,” he said in 2020. “I had to do a little bit of work on some film music and that turned into the opening track, and then when it was done I thought, ‘What will I do next?’ I had some stuff I’d worked on over the years, but sometimes time would run out and it would be left half-finished, so I started thinking about what I had.”
Check out the tour dates below.
04/28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
05/02 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
05/03 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
05/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/17 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
05/21 – Winston Salem, NC @ Truist Field
05/25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
05/28 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
05/31 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
06/04 – Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome
06/07 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
06/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park
06/16 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium