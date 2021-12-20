Dominic Fike is rolling. After the success of last year’s What Could Possibly Go Wrong, he’s spent 2021 appearing on high-profile collaborations like”Die For You” off of Justin Bieber’s smash Justice, Remi Wolf’s sizzling “Photo ID,” and even covered “The Kiss Of Venus” on Paul freakin McCartney’s III Imagined album alongside St. Vincent, Anderson .Paak, and others. He’s also rumored to have a Live From Electric Lady EP due out soon as well. These are high-profile looks and it’s all been building towards Fike’s acting debut on the second season of HBO Max’s Euphoria.

Today the trailer for the new season dropped and Fike is all over it. “I don’t have to do much acting. He’s exactly like me. It’s sh*t I would say and sh*t I would do,” he told Variety back in August. His musically-minded character is even playing guitar in one of the scenes. “I’m just in go-mode right now,” Fike said. “It’s kind of like I’m walking and people are putting tiles under my feet as I take each step.”

He joins the now-Emmy-winning Zendaya in the cast, which also includes Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, and Sydney Sweeney.

Euphoria Season 2 comes to HBO Max on 1/9/2021. Watch the new trailer above.