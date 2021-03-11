It appeared yesterday that a cryptic video Paul McCartney shared was teasing upcoming collaborations with Anderson .Paak, Phoebe Bridgers, Idris Elba, EOB (Ed O’Brien), Dominic Fike, St. Vincent, Damon Albarn, Beck, Khruangbin, Josh Homme, 3D RDN (of Massive Attack), and Blood Orange. Today, he has confirmed that to be the case: He is releasing a reworked version of his 2020 album, McCartney III, titled McCartney III Imagined, which features contributions from the aforementioned artists.

Tracks from the original album have been covered and/or otherwise reimagined by the guest artists and McCartney kicked things off today by sharing Fike’s rendition of “The Kiss Of Venus,” which he transformed from an acoustic ballad to an R&B jam.

During a Reddit AMA from December, McCartney cited Fike and other artists involved in McCartney III Imagined as modern performers he listens to, writing, “I’m lucky, I have a friend who sends me new music which helps me keep in touch with the modern scene. So I listen to people like Dominic Fike, Beck, St Vincent and Khruangbin. I also listen to a lot of classic oldies coming through, from rock n’ roll to 60’s to soul to R’n’B, with a sprinkling of classical music now and then.”

Listen to Fike’s “The Kiss Of Venus” cover above and check out the McCartney III Imagined art and tracklist below.

1. “Find My Way (feat. Beck)”

2. “The Kiss Of Venus (Dominic Fike)”

3. “Pretty Boys (feat. Khruangbin)”

4. “Women And Wives (St. Vincent Remix)”

5. “Deep Down (Blood Orange Remix)”

6. “Seize The Day (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)”

7. “Slidin’ (EOB Remix)”

8. “Long Tailed Winter Bird (Damon Albarn Remix)”

9. “Lavatory Lil (Josh Homme)”

10. “When Winter Comes (Anderson .Paak Remix)”

11. “Deep Deep Feeling (3D RDN Remix)”

12. “Long Tailed Winter Bird (Idris Elba Remix)”*

* physical release exclusive track

McCartney III Imagined is out 4/16 via Capitol Records. Pre-order it here.

