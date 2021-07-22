Indie

Paul McCartney Relives Beatlemania In His ‘Find My Way’ Video With Beck

Some people wish they could go back in time and relive their 20’s. For most, the wish is nothing but a nostalgic pipe dream. But with Paul McCartney‘s latest video, the singer was able to go back in time and relive the days of Beatlemania — sort of.

McCartney dropped his funky “Find My Way” video Thursday featuring Beck, a song which appears on his collaborative McCartney III Imagined LP. The far-out visual uses de-aging technology to show McCartney in his Beatles days shimmying through the halls of a vintage-looking hotel. “Step back in time and onto the dancefloor,” McCartney wrote alongside the video.

So how were directors able to make it look like a 20-something McCartney was actually dancing through around a hotel? They tapped creators from the company Hyperreal Digital to take on the task, a company which specializes in the creation of hyper-realistic digital avatars. “The technology to de-age talent and have them perform in creative environments like this is now fully-realized, even with one of the most recognized faces in the world,” Hyperreal’s CEO Remington Scott said in a statement about the visual.

Watch McCartney’s “Find My Way” video above.

McCartney III Imagined is out now via Capitol Records. Get it here.

