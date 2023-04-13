Paul Simon is back with the announcement of Seven Psalms, his first album of new material since the 2016 release Stranger To Stranger. The record is 33 minutes, and the seven songs are each considered to serve as “movements,” according to the press release; it’s “intended to be listened to as one continuous piece.” He shared a trailer to increase anticipation for the album.

The press release also notes that Seven Psalms is recorded “entirely on acoustic instruments, and predominantly performed by Paul.” It follows the 2018 release of the LP In The Blue Light, which was made up of re-recordings of older songs.

“This album consists of songs that I thought were almost right, or were odd enough to be overlooked the first time around,” he explained in a press release at the time. “Re-doing arrangements, harmonic structures, and lyrics that didn’t make their meaning clear, gave me time to clarify in my own head what I wanted to say, or realize what I was thinking and make it more easily understood.”

Check out the tracklist for Seven Psalms below. Watch the trailer above.

1. “The Lord”

2. “Love Is Like A Braid”

3. “My Professional Opinion”

4. “Your Forgiveness”

5. “Trail of Volcanoes”

6. “The Sacred Harp”

7. “Wait”

Seven Psalms is out 5/19 via Owl Records and Legacy Recordings.