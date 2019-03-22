Paul Simon Is Headlining The Final Night Of Outside Lands 2019

03.22.19 27 mins ago

Legendary singer-songwriter Paul Simon has announced he will headline Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival in San Francisco this August.

Though Simon no longer tours, the singer has said that he will perform an occasional benefit concert for philanthropic organizations he supports. Apart from a few late night appearances, Simon has not performed live since his Homeward Bound Farewell Tour in 2018. Simon will be donating all net proceeds from his Outside Lands performance to San Francisco area environmental non-profit organization(s) to be announced.

“I’m looking forward with great anticipation to playing at Golden Gate Park this summer,” Simon said in a press statement. “This will be my first appearance there, and it’s an honor to join the long line of musicians who’ve given the park its sanctified musical heritage. I’m equally pleased to be playing in San Francisco with its well-deserved reputation for being in the forefront of environmental issues. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be of service to this vital cause.”

Since its inauguration in 2008, Outside Lands has been committed to building an eco-friendly festival experience, and leading the way for other music festivals to follow. This year’s festival will take place August 9-11 in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. The full festival lineup will be announced on March 26.

