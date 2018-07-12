Getty Image

Just because he’s decided to ditch the road, doesn’t mean that Paul Simon is ready to stop making music. Today, the legendary singer-songwriter announced that’s he releasing a brand new album titled In The Blue Light during the final leg of his much-heralded farewell tour.

As Simon explained in a press release, “This album consists of songs that I thought were almost right, or were odd enough to be overlooked the first time around. Re-doing arrangements, harmonic structures, and lyrics that didn’t make their meaning clear, gave me time to clarify in my own head what I wanted to say, or realize what I was thinking and make it more easily understood.”

To help him put a new spin on some of his overlooked tunes, Simon pulled together a truly impressive array of musicians on In The Blue Light, including the iconic jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, guitarist Bill Frisell, and drummers Jack DeJohnette and Steve Gadd. “Happily, this opportunity also gave me the gift of playing with an extraordinary group of musicians, most of whom I hadn’t recorded with before,” Simon said. “I hope the listener will find these new versions of old songs refreshed, like a new coat of paint on the walls of an old family home.”

In The Blue Light is scheduled to be released on September 7 via Legacy Records. You can pre-order your copy here.



Legacy

1. “One Man’s Ceiling Is Another Man’s Floor”

2. “Love”

3. “Can’t Run But”

4. “How The Heart Approaches What It Yearns”

5. “Pig, Sheep, And Wolves”

6. “René and Georgette Magritte With Their Dog After the War”

7. “The Teacher”

8. “Darling Lorraine”

9. “Some Folks Roll Easy”

10. “Questions For The Angels”