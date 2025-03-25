Pavement wants to ensure their story is told in its entirety. Earlier this month, a teaser of the band’s forthcoming biopic Range Life: A Pavement Story starring Joe Keery was released.

But just in case vital things about the group’s legacy are left on the cutting room floor, the Alex Ross Perry-directed documentary about Pavement aims to fill any potential gaps. Today (March 24), Pavements‘ official trailer was shared, and it is just as explosive as the “Maybe Maybe” musicians.

In the visual, viewers are taken through archival footage (including Pavement’s infamous Lollapalooza set), behind-the-scenes of Slanted! Enchanted! A Pavement Musical, interviews, and Pavement’s forthcoming biopic.

The synopsis for the picture reads: “‘Pavements’ is a documentary that may or may not be entirely true, may or may not be totally sincere, and may or may not be more about the idea of the band—or any band—than a history of the short-lived, passionately loved, commercially marginal ’90s American alternative group Pavement. This unconventional film about a highly unconventional band incorporates a stage musical, rock biopic, gallery exhibition, archival footage, and contemporary observational footage to create a film as irreducible, uncharacterizable, and entertaining as the band and its music.”

For fans eager to experience the documentary alongside the director and others involved a premiere is scheduled for New York at Film Forum on May 2. Then on May 9, a premiere will be held in Los Angeles. The official nationwide theater opening won’t take place until June 6.

Watch the official trailer for Pavements above. Tickets for Pavements are on sale now. Find more information here.