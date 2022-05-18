Pearl Jam have already been making lemons of lemonade on their current tour. When Drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for COVID-19 recently, the band welcomed replacements in original battery-mate Dave Krusen for their Fresno show, and made 18-year-old high school drummer Kai Neukermans day (life?) when he was chosen to play drums for the band at their Oakland show. Even Red Hot Chili Peppers’ guitarist Josh Klinghoffer took a turn on the drums on this tour.

But now, as the band has announced that bass player Jeff Ament has also tested positive for COVID-19, Pearl Jam made the difficult decision to cancel the final US dates on the current tour. Both Sacramento and Las Vegas shows on May 18th and May 20th, respectively, have been cancelled and refunds will be offered to all ticket holders. “Our attention to staying inside the bubble has been constant,” the band said in a statement. “We have truly done all that we could have to remain clear of infection.” Sadly, Pearl Jam’s US tour has come to a bitter end. They’ll be heading off to play in Europe next month.

Read the entire statement posted to the band’s social media accounts below.