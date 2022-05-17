Yesterday, Rolling Stone ran a lengthy feature, gathering stories from 20 close friends of deceased Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The piece was framed as an “inside” look at Hawkins’ “final days” and it has sparked some controversy due to conflicting statements between friends and representatives for the Foo Fighters, and one revealing and somewhat disturbing account from Pearl Jam (and former Soundgarden) drummer Matt Cameron.

Very early in the Rolling Stone piece, Cameron was quoted as saying that Hawkins “…had a heart-to-heart with Dave [Grohl] and, yeah, he told me that he ‘couldn’t f*cking do it anymore’… I guess they did come to some understanding, but it just seems like the touring schedule got even crazier after that.” Representatives from the Foo Fighters disputed this exchange between Grohl and Hawkins, among other things, and fans have been left with new questions and a deeper hole in their hearts.

Cameron just issued a statement apologizing for participating in the piece, insinuating that he was misled as to its purpose. ” I assumed it would be a celebration of his life and work,” he said regarding the story. “My quotes were taken out of context and shaped into a narrative I had never intended,” he added, also saying that “I am truly sorry to have taken part in this interview and I apologize that my participation may have caused harm to those for whom I have only the deepest respect and admiration.”

Read Cameron’s statement in full below.