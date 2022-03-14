Last month, Eddie Vedder went on a quick solo tour, but now he’s getting ready to take Pearl Jam on the road. The band’s postponed 2022 North American tour has been rescheduled. On top of the rescheduled dates, four new shows have been added, in Fresno, Sacramento, Las Vegas, and Camden.

Josh Klinghoffer, who previously joined Vedder on his solo tour, will be pulling double-duty here: He’s opening the tour (as his solo project Pluralone) and performing with Pearl Jam. Also opening on select dates are White Reaper, Pixies, Idles, and Shame.

Check out the full list of Pearl Jam’s upcoming tour dates below.

05/03 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena %

05/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum %

05/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum %

05/09 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena %

05/12 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena %

05/13 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena %

05/16 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Arena %

05/18 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center %

05/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena %

06/18 — Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop Festival

06/21 — Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne !

06/23 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion !

06/25 — Imola, Italy @ Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari ! @

06/28 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle !

06/30 — Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter Festival

07/03 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

07/05 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena #

07/08 — London, England @ American Express presents BST Hyde Park

07/09 — London, England @ American Express presents BST Hyde Park

07/12 — Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena !

07/14 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena !

07/17 — Paris, France @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/20 — Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle !

07/22 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena !

07/24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome $

07/25 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome $

09/01 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre %

09/03 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre %

09/08 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena %

09/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden %

09/14 — Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion %

09/16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena %

09/18 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center %

09/20 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center %

09/22 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena %

% with Pluralone (Josh Klinghoffer)

! with White Reaper

@ with Pixies

# with Idles

$ with Shame