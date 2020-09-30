Earlier this month, nearly fifty artists like Hayley Williams, Death Cab For Cutie, and Phoebe Bridgers got together for the benefit compilation Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy. The project was a huge success, raising over a quarter of a million in just one day for the initiatives Color Of Change and Fair Fight. Now, even more artists like Pearl Jam, John Prine, and Fleet Foxes have contributed the compilation’s follow-up, this time benefitting voter’s rights.

For the upcoming Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy: Volume 2, 100 percent of the net proceeds from the record’s sales will go to Voting Rights Lab, a nonpartisan organization that brings state advocacy, policy, and legislative expertise to the fight for voting rights. The organization also works in partnership with non-profits across the country to secure, protect, and defend the voting rights of all Americans. Just like the last project, the massive compilation will only be available for 24 hours exclusively through Bandcamp, so fans need to be quick about purchasing the project.

The masterminds behind the large-scale compilation record are author Dave Eggers, along with artist managers Jordan Kurland and Darius Zelkha. About the album, Eggers said:

“When over $250,000 was raised for the first compilation — in one day — we were floored and it spurred us to do another. We thought we’d get twenty musicians, tops, for this second one, but in about ten days, 77 bands and singers came through. It was a flood. Every day, the urgency of this election becomes clearer, so we’re trying to send as much money into voter access as we can. The compilation is a bit of concentrated hope.”

Echoing Eggers’ statement, Kurland added: “We could have included 200 artists, that’s how united the music community is around the fight for voting rights. We are so inspired to have this incredible collection of artists in an effort to raise money in support of the important work that Voting Rights Lab is doing.”

Check out the Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy: Volume 2 cover art and tracklist below.

1. David Byrne — “People Tell Me”

2. Pearl Jam — “Get It Back”

3. Little Dragon — “Night Shift”

4. The Postal Service — “We Will Become Silhouettes (Live from Berkeley, CA 2013)”

5. Cold War Kids — “Almost A Crime”

6. Black Pumas — “Colors (Live)”

7. Mark Ronson & Ilsey Juber — “No Time To Die (Bond Demo)”

8. Guided By Voices — “Game Of Pricks (Live from the Teragram Ballroom, LA on 12/31/19)”

9. Phoenix — “No Woman (Whitney Cover)”

10. Yola — “To Be Young, Gifted and Black (Song: Nina Simone, Arrangement: Aretha Franklin)”

11. Ciggy Black — “Flypaper”

12. Arcade Fire Feat. David Byrne — “This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) [Talking Heads Cover, Live]”

13. Nilüfer Yanya — “Day 7.5093”

14. Hippo Campus — “No Poms (Live From First Ave)”

15. Yoko Ono Plastic Ono Band — “There’s No Goodbye Between Us (Remix by Deakin of Animal Collective)”

16. Yeah Yeah Yeahs — “Criminals (Atlas Sound Cover)”

17. The Harlem Gospel Travelers — “Keep On Praying”

18. Perfume Genius — “Jory (Demo)”

19. Feist — “Human Touch (Nina Simone Cover)”

20. Jack Johnson — “My Mind’s For Sale (Live in Lake Tahoe, NV 2017)”

21. Phantogram — “You Are So Beautiful (Joe Cocker Cover)’

22. Big Boi And Sleepy Brown — “We The Ones, ft. Killer Mike and Big Rube (Organized Noize Remix)”

23. Tenacious D — “Rize of the Fenix (Live from Lollapalooza 2019)”

24. Alex Ebert — “No Jokes Left”

25. John Prine — “Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore (Live) feat. Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, and Kenneth Pattengale”

26. Courtney Marie Andrews, Liz Cooper and Molly Sarlé — “America (Simon & Garfunkel Cover)”

27. Jenny Lewis — “Callaloo”

28. NNAMDÏ Feat. Lala Lala — “Dislocate”

29. !!! — “Feels Good”

30. Pup — “Edmonton”

31. Beach Bunny — “Dream Boy (Live)”

32. Madi Diaz — “Home On The Range”

33. Sturgill Simpson — “All Around You”

34. Shakey Graves — “Good Listener”

35. Bob Mould Band — “In A Free Land (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)”

36. Andrew Bird — “Tables and Chairs”

37. Caleb Giles — “Focus”

38. The Marías — “Hold It Together (Demo)”

39. The War On Drugs — “Eyes To The Wind (Live)”

40. Aimee Mann — “Batten Down”

41. Chicano Batman — “Invisible People (Live)”

42. Buzzy Lee — “Cinderblock”

43. Fleet Foxes — “Drops In The River (Live From The Ryman)”

44. Charly Bliss — “Ohio (Demo)”

45. The Gossip — “Room For You (Demo)”

46. Khemist — “40oz of Freedom”

47. The Dip — “Friday Mixer”

48. Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell — “Wish In Vain”

49. Margo Price — “Devil’s In The Details”

50. My Morning Jacket — “Big Decisions (Jim’s Demo)”

51. Old 97’s — “Southern Girls (Cheap Trick Cover)”

52. Colin Meloy — “Bring On The Dancing Horses (Echo & The Bunnymen Cover)”

53. Matt And Kim — “Let’s Go (Acoustic)”

54. Songhoy Blues Feat. FOKN Bois — “Don’t FOKN Worry”

55. Wolf Parade — “ATA”

56. Tunde Adebimpe — “Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd Cover)”

57. Stone Gossard — “Near”

58. Dan Deacon — “Rally Banner”

59. Girlpool — “Babygirl And Mental”

60. Calexico — “All Systems Red (Live in Tucson, AZ 2005)”

61. Muna — “Walk On Water (Toyin’s Song)”

62. Nada Surf — “Stories Going ‘Round”

63. Surfer Blood — “New Direction”

64. Illuminati Hotties — “Content//Bedtime / Superiority Complex”

65. Mexican Institute Of Sound — “La Cura”

66. Marginal Prophets — “What The Man Don’t Know (Won’t Hurt Him)”

67. Michelle — “Sunrise (Remix)”

68. Whitney — “Valleys (My Love) (Live from SPACE)”

69. Bright Eyes — “Pan and Broom (Demo)”

70. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit — “Fooled Around and Fell In Love (Elvin Bishop Cover, Live)”

71. Bedouine — “Let Me In Your Life (Bill Withers Cover)”

72. Rhye — “Hymn (Becky and the Birds Remix)”

73. Faye Webster — “Vanishing Twin (Blake Mills Cover)”

74. Deaf Charlie — “Something Real”

75. Thao & The Get Down Stay Down — “Chosen”

76. Nick Hakim — “Quadir (Extended)”

77. Flume x Toro y Moi — “The Difference”

Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy: Volume 2 is out 10/2. Pre-order it here.

