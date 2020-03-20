Pearl Jam Is Reliable On ‘Gigaton’ At A Moment When Nothing Else Is

There is a rational and officially sanctioned music-critic approach to covering Gigaton, the first Pearl Jam album in seven years, due out next week.

For instance, I had outlined a theory about how all legacy acts by the time they’ve reached their second or third decade inevitably make one of two kinds of albums. The first is the “we still got it!” record, in which you reboot your career by making an LP that reminds the public of what you once did extremely well. (This is the U2 All That You Can’t Leave Behind model.) The second is the “holy sh*t!” we’re gonna be dead soon” record, in which you reflect ponderously on your own mortality. (This is the Bob Dylan Time Out Of Mind model.) While these approaches vary sonically and thematically, they have the same purpose. Whereas younger artists in the prime of the careers are constantly striving for reinvention — even if it means temporarily alienating the audience in service of the overall greater artistic good — legacy artists are tasked with constantly reminding people that they still exist, and (here’s the tricky part) that this existence should still matter to all of us.

Pearl Jam‘s first album was released in 1991. For five years, they were one of the most famous and popular bands in the world. For the next 24 years, they’ve remained as successful as practically any rock band in terms of their status as a live attraction. But they haven’t put out a song or an album — save for the fluky 1999 hit “Last Kiss” — that has penetrated the mainstream public consciousness. For about six of those years, this appeared to be by design. But for the last 18 years — an entire generation of music listeners — the rest of the world has been content to leave Pearl Jam and their fan base to their own devices. Gigaton exists in this context, and the album makes minimal effort to transcend it.

If I were writing about this album during a typical week, I might have taken issue with this. I might have compared them to Radiohead, who emerged at about the same time in the early ’90s and managed to stay relevant for millennials by putting out acknowledged mid-career masterworks like 2007’s In Rainbows that ensured they wouldn’t be defined first and foremost as a Gen-X band. But … this is not a typical week.

If I listen to Gigaton three months from now, when (maybe?) I’m able to see live shows and go to record stores again, perhaps I’ll feel differently. But for now, my main takeaway from this album is that I am grateful for how familiar it sounds. Yes, Gigaton sounds like a Pearl Jam record. Especially like the last three Pearl Jam records, which are probably not your favorite Pearl Jam records. But I like how normal life feels when this album is on. What more could you want from a Pearl Jam record right now? During a moment when nothing that we rely upon seems to be working properly, a Pearl Jam record that competently delivers abundant Pearl Jam-ness suddenly seems revolutionary.

More than that, I am thrilled to be reminded that this band still exists. In fact, do we know how Eddie Vedder is feeling this very moment? Can we get him tested, just to be safe? How about we stuff him inside of an underground bunker in Hawaii until this all blows over. Can we also put Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Al Green, Joni Mitchell, John Prine, Bob Weir, and Mavis Staples in this same bunker? Sweet Jesus, protect these people!

The strength of Gigaton is that it manages to be a “we still got it!” record and a “holy sh*t! we’re gonna be dead soon” record at the same time. Which is to say, it follows the Rolling Stones Tattoo You model. Like Tattoo You, Gigaton is front-loaded with aggressive (and sometimes aggressively dumb) rock songs that eventually give way to slower, deeper, more contemplative ballads in the back half. (Credit for this apparently goes to Vedder, who sequenced the album out of a mountain of material the band had amassed in fits and starts in the last several years.)

My usual complaint with late-period Pearl Jam albums is that the rockers often sound growly, overly amped, and generic. Even in their prime, Pearl Jam’s ideal “rock” mode was strictly mid-tempo. (See “Corduroy,” “Not For You,” “Hail Hail.”) But the barrage of riff-y tunes that open Gigaton are certainly more convincing than the leaden rock tracks that padded 2013’s Lightning Bolt. The standout from this section of the record is undoubtedly Gigaton‘s first single, “Dance Of The Clairvoyants,” a genuinely catchy, herky-jerky new-wave curiosity that feels like a radical experiment by this band’s late-stage MOR standards. The songs that surround it are less distinctive, but at least they’re melodic and likable, particularly the album opener “Who Ever Said,” which reverts to PJ’s reliable method of plundering Who’s Next for feisty, windmill guitar licks. And then there’s “Quick Escape,” a slick mid-tempo (yes!) callback to the Yield era in which Vedder directly calls out the president. (A few tracks later, the slightly-slower-than-mid-tempo “Seven O’Clock,” he refers to Donald Trump as “Sitting Bullshit,” which I’ll forgive this week more than most.)