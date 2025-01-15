Indie

Perfume Genius Shares The Reflective Single ‘It’s A Mirror’ To Announce A New Album, ‘Glory’

After taking some time last year to celebrate the anniversary of his signature Perfume Genius album Too Bright, Mike Hadreas is shifting his focus back to new music: Today (January 15), he announced the upcoming album Glory and shared the single “It’s A Mirror.”

Hadreas says of the song:

“I wake up overwhelmed even when nothing is going on. I spend the rest of the day trying to regulate, which I prefer to do at home alone with my thoughts. But why? They are mostly bad. They also haven’t really changed for decades. I wrote ‘It’s a Mirror’ while stuck in one of these isolating loops, seeing that something different and maybe even beautiful is out there but not quite knowing how to venture out. I have a lot more practice keeping the door closed.”

A press release notes the album contains “themes of the body and its decay, of domesticity and love, and of inescapable history and damage,” but “written from a new vantage point — on the other side of struggle, where one is left to contend with all that has happened but also has to learn to live in a still and uncharted place.”

Beyond that, Hadreas also announced a run of tour dates spanning from May to June. For tickets, an artist pre-sale starts January 16 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a public on-sale starting January 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.

Listen to “It’s A Mirror” above. Below, find the Glory art and tracklist, along with Perfume Genius’ upcoming tour dates.

Perfume Genius’ Glory Album Cover Artwork

Matador

Perfume Genius’ Glory Tracklist

1. “It’s A Mirror”
2. “No Front Teeth” Feat. Aldous Harding
3. “Clean Heart”
4. “Me & Angel”
5. “Left For Tomorrow”
6. “Full On”
7. “Capezio”
8. “Dion”
9. “In A Row”
10. “Hanging Out”
11. “Glory”

Perfume Genius’ 2025 Tour Dates

05/12 — Little Saint @ Healdsburg, CA
05/13 — The Fillmore @ San Francisco, CA
05/16 — Kilby Court Block Party @ Salt Lake City, UT
05/24 — C6 Fest @ Sao Paulo, BR
05/30 — The Van Buren @ Phoenix, AZ
05/31 — 191 Toole @ Tucson, AZ
06/02 — Emo’s @ Austin, TX
06/03 — The Studio at The Factory @ Dallas, TX
06/05 — Variety Playhouse @ Atlanta, GA
06/06 — Haw River Ballroom @ Saxapahaw, NC
06/07 — 9:30 Club @ Washington, DC
06/08 — Union Transfer @ Philadelphia, PA
06/10 — Brooklyn Paramount @ Brooklyn, NY
06/12 — Royale @ Boston, MA
06/13 — Electric City @ Buffalo, NY
06/14 — The Concert Hall @ Toronto, ON
06/15 — Globe Iron @ Cleveland, OH
06/17 — The Vic Theatre @ Chicago, IL
06/18 — First Avenue @ Minneapolis, MN
06/19 — The Truman @ Kansas City, MO
06/21 — Gothic Theatre @ Denver, CO
06/23 — Treefort Music Hall @ Boise, ID
06/26 — The Showbox @ Seattle, WA
06/27 — Revolution Hall @ Portland, OR

Glory is out 3/28 via Matador. Find more information here.

