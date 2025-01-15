After taking some time last year to celebrate the anniversary of his signature Perfume Genius album Too Bright, Mike Hadreas is shifting his focus back to new music: Today (January 15), he announced the upcoming album Glory and shared the single “It’s A Mirror.”
Hadreas says of the song:
“I wake up overwhelmed even when nothing is going on. I spend the rest of the day trying to regulate, which I prefer to do at home alone with my thoughts. But why? They are mostly bad. They also haven’t really changed for decades. I wrote ‘It’s a Mirror’ while stuck in one of these isolating loops, seeing that something different and maybe even beautiful is out there but not quite knowing how to venture out. I have a lot more practice keeping the door closed.”
A press release notes the album contains “themes of the body and its decay, of domesticity and love, and of inescapable history and damage,” but “written from a new vantage point — on the other side of struggle, where one is left to contend with all that has happened but also has to learn to live in a still and uncharted place.”
Beyond that, Hadreas also announced a run of tour dates spanning from May to June. For tickets, an artist pre-sale starts January 16 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a public on-sale starting January 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.
Listen to “It’s A Mirror” above. Below, find the Glory art and tracklist, along with Perfume Genius’ upcoming tour dates.
Perfume Genius’ Glory Album Cover Artwork
Perfume Genius’ Glory Tracklist
1. “It’s A Mirror”
2. “No Front Teeth” Feat. Aldous Harding
3. “Clean Heart”
4. “Me & Angel”
5. “Left For Tomorrow”
6. “Full On”
7. “Capezio”
8. “Dion”
9. “In A Row”
10. “Hanging Out”
11. “Glory”
Perfume Genius’ 2025 Tour Dates
05/12 — Little Saint @ Healdsburg, CA
05/13 — The Fillmore @ San Francisco, CA
05/16 — Kilby Court Block Party @ Salt Lake City, UT
05/24 — C6 Fest @ Sao Paulo, BR
05/30 — The Van Buren @ Phoenix, AZ
05/31 — 191 Toole @ Tucson, AZ
06/02 — Emo’s @ Austin, TX
06/03 — The Studio at The Factory @ Dallas, TX
06/05 — Variety Playhouse @ Atlanta, GA
06/06 — Haw River Ballroom @ Saxapahaw, NC
06/07 — 9:30 Club @ Washington, DC
06/08 — Union Transfer @ Philadelphia, PA
06/10 — Brooklyn Paramount @ Brooklyn, NY
06/12 — Royale @ Boston, MA
06/13 — Electric City @ Buffalo, NY
06/14 — The Concert Hall @ Toronto, ON
06/15 — Globe Iron @ Cleveland, OH
06/17 — The Vic Theatre @ Chicago, IL
06/18 — First Avenue @ Minneapolis, MN
06/19 — The Truman @ Kansas City, MO
06/21 — Gothic Theatre @ Denver, CO
06/23 — Treefort Music Hall @ Boise, ID
06/26 — The Showbox @ Seattle, WA
06/27 — Revolution Hall @ Portland, OR
Glory is out 3/28 via Matador. Find more information here.