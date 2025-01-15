After taking some time last year to celebrate the anniversary of his signature Perfume Genius album Too Bright, Mike Hadreas is shifting his focus back to new music: Today (January 15), he announced the upcoming album Glory and shared the single “It’s A Mirror.”

Hadreas says of the song:

“I wake up overwhelmed even when nothing is going on. I spend the rest of the day trying to regulate, which I prefer to do at home alone with my thoughts. But why? They are mostly bad. They also haven’t really changed for decades. I wrote ‘It’s a Mirror’ while stuck in one of these isolating loops, seeing that something different and maybe even beautiful is out there but not quite knowing how to venture out. I have a lot more practice keeping the door closed.”

A press release notes the album contains “themes of the body and its decay, of domesticity and love, and of inescapable history and damage,” but “written from a new vantage point — on the other side of struggle, where one is left to contend with all that has happened but also has to learn to live in a still and uncharted place.”

Beyond that, Hadreas also announced a run of tour dates spanning from May to June. For tickets, an artist pre-sale starts January 16 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a public on-sale starting January 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.

Listen to “It’s A Mirror” above. Below, find the Glory art and tracklist, along with Perfume Genius’ upcoming tour dates.