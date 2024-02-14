While Lana Del Rey is gearing up for her new country-inspired album, Lasso, she is also taking time to focus on other musical projects. As part of the Jack Antonoff-organized soundtrack for Apple TV+’s new show, The New Look, Del Rey covered “Blue Skies.”

Del Rey is a perfect fit, as she brings the retro vibes over a gentle jazzy instrumental that eventually picks up the pacing. If fans are looking for a possible comparison, it feels more like Honeymoon or later albums in Del Rey’s discography. Yet, even with that, it’s quite different to anything the pop star has released herself.

Originally written by Irving Berlin in 1926, the song eventually gained popularity later that year by appearing in the Broadway musical, Betsy, according to Stereogum. From there, a ton of jazz icons put different spins on the track throughout the decades.

This is also the second preview from Antonoff’s soundtrack for The New Look, as The 1975 dropped “Now Is The Hour,” an original song.

Check out Del Rey’s “Blue Skies” cover above.

The New Look premieres on Apple TV+ 2/14 with three episodes, and additional episodes streaming weekly.

The New Look soundtrack is out 4/3 via Shadow Of The City and Dirty Hit. Find more information here.