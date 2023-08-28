Petey is killing it right now with his 1.5 million TikTok followers and his recently inked record deal with Capitol Records. His first project for the label will be USA, his debut major-label album. He’s shared a couple songs from the album so far in “I’ll Wait” and “Did I Mention I’m Sorry.” The LP is less than a month away now and Petey has dropped a third single from the project, “Freedom To F*ck Off.”

As the title suggests, the track is all about wanting the freedom to f*ck off. He explains what that means throughout the song with lyrics like, “I need the freedom to smell bad / Cause this ain’t relaxing / Thinkin’ bout way to much in a warm bath / F*ckin’ off takes money / F*ckin’ off takes time / Been f*ckin’ off wrong my whole life.”

The song is a special one for Petey: He wrote on Instagram, “My favorite song I’ve ever written is out right now.” It’s a song he’s been playing live, too, as ahead of its release, he shared a clip of a concert performance of the track.

Listen to “The Freedom To F*ck Off” above and revisit our 2021 interview with Petey here.

USA is out 9/22 via Capitol Records. Find more information here.