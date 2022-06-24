Phoebe Bridgers Paul Mescal 2022 Met Gala
Getty Image
Indie

Phoebe Bridgers Explicitly Addresses Rumors Of Her Engagement To Paul Mescal

TwitterMusic News Editor

Back in April, the rumor mill was churning, specifically as it related to a possible engagement between Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal, with Bridgers reportedly calling him her fiancé at a Coachella party. Bridgers herself hasn’t really spoken about those rumors, although she has now as part of a new profile from The Guardian.

She didn’t offer much clarity, though: When the topic was brought up, Bridgers, with a “grin,” said, “F*ck the f*cking tabloids to hell, that’s what I’ll say about that!”

Meanwhile, she also spoke about both she and Mescal reaching a higher level of fame during the initial COVID-19 lockdowns, saying,”It’s so nice to have that in common with somebody, because it just makes no sense.” With “a happy squirm,” Bridgers also talked about writing “Sidelines” with Mescal in mind: “Writing about my relationship with only good sh*t, because that’s all I feel, is hard, but it makes it easy when you’re actually having those feelings.”

She also touched on attending this year’s Met Gala (her first) with Mescal by her side, saying, “They literally sewed me into [my dress]. It was terrifying, in a very fun way. […] It’s like the weirdest, most elitist prom.”

Check out the full feature here.

Listen To This
The Most Anticipated Indie Albums Of Summer 2022
by: Twitter
Soccer Mommy Has Mastered The Art Of Haunting
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×