Back in April, the rumor mill was churning, specifically as it related to a possible engagement between Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal, with Bridgers reportedly calling him her fiancé at a Coachella party. Bridgers herself hasn’t really spoken about those rumors, although she has now as part of a new profile from The Guardian.

She didn’t offer much clarity, though: When the topic was brought up, Bridgers, with a “grin,” said, “F*ck the f*cking tabloids to hell, that’s what I’ll say about that!”

Meanwhile, she also spoke about both she and Mescal reaching a higher level of fame during the initial COVID-19 lockdowns, saying,”It’s so nice to have that in common with somebody, because it just makes no sense.” With “a happy squirm,” Bridgers also talked about writing “Sidelines” with Mescal in mind: “Writing about my relationship with only good sh*t, because that’s all I feel, is hard, but it makes it easy when you’re actually having those feelings.”

She also touched on attending this year’s Met Gala (her first) with Mescal by her side, saying, “They literally sewed me into [my dress]. It was terrifying, in a very fun way. […] It’s like the weirdest, most elitist prom.”

Check out the full feature here.