Here’s the thing with Brazilian bossa nova standards: They were pretty much written with the idea in mind that other artists should be encouraged to put their own spin on them. Take the ubiquitous “The Girl From Ipanema,” a song that’s been re-interpreted time and time again by countless artists, and it still sounds lovely more than 50 years later, no matter who’s singing it. “Desafinado” is another classic that also appeared on Stan Getz and João Gilberto’s timeless 1964 album Getz/Gilberto, and it still beams with the soul of the Brazilian shores in 2022. It’s precisely that tune which Colombian-American Latinx R&B songstress Kali Uchis has just taken on for a cover and it sounds sublime.

Uchis sings the Portuguese original song in English, over a built-in seaside sway and groovy saxophone. Close your eyes and it might as well feel like you’re on a Rio De Janeiro beach, with Kali Uchis serenading you as you sip on caipirinhas. The tune is taken from the soundtrack to Minions: The Rise Of Gru, which comes out on July 1st (the same day as the film) and was produced and curated by Jack Antonoff. Also appearing on the fairly loaded soundtrack, are St. Vincent, Thundercat, Tierra Whack, Brittany Howard and uh… Diana Ross featuring Tame Impala? Facts only.

Listen to Uchis’ cover of “Desafinado” above.

Minions: The Rise Of Gru (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is out 7/1 via Decca Records. Pre-order it here.