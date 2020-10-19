Indie

Phoebe Bridgers And Conor Oberst Staged A Mini Better Oblivion Community Center Reunion

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Between Phoebe Bridgers’ first album (2017’s Stranger In The Alps) and her latest (this year’s Punisher), she involved herself in a pair of high-profile collaborative projects. First she linked up with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus to form the Boygenius supergroup and release a self-titled EP in 2018, then she teamed with Conor Oberst as Better Oblivion Community Center to release a self-titled album the next year. Bridgers has been more focused on her solo endeavors since then, but over the weekend, she and Oberst had a bit of a Better Oblivion reunion.

Bridgers was one of many artists participating in the virtual Save Our Stages Festival, which was hosted to raise awareness for the need to support small music venues during the pandemic. In the latter half of Bridgers’ set, Oberst first joined Bridgers on the Punisher track “Halloween,” which he co-wrote and sings on. The pair then performed their Better Oblivion single “Dylan Thomas.”

Other artists who participated in Save Our Stages included Brittany Howard, Brothers Osbourne, Dave Matthews, Dillon Francis, Finneas, Foo Fighters, G-Eazy, Gus Dapperton, Jason Mraz, Kelsea Ballerini, Leon Bridges, Macklemore, Major Lazer, Marshmello and Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, The Roots, and YG.

Watch Bridgers’ full performance above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now
by:
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To
by: FacebookTwitter
×