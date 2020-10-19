Between Phoebe Bridgers’ first album (2017’s Stranger In The Alps) and her latest (this year’s Punisher), she involved herself in a pair of high-profile collaborative projects. First she linked up with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus to form the Boygenius supergroup and release a self-titled EP in 2018, then she teamed with Conor Oberst as Better Oblivion Community Center to release a self-titled album the next year. Bridgers has been more focused on her solo endeavors since then, but over the weekend, she and Oberst had a bit of a Better Oblivion reunion.

Bridgers was one of many artists participating in the virtual Save Our Stages Festival, which was hosted to raise awareness for the need to support small music venues during the pandemic. In the latter half of Bridgers’ set, Oberst first joined Bridgers on the Punisher track “Halloween,” which he co-wrote and sings on. The pair then performed their Better Oblivion single “Dylan Thomas.”

Other artists who participated in Save Our Stages included Brittany Howard, Brothers Osbourne, Dave Matthews, Dillon Francis, Finneas, Foo Fighters, G-Eazy, Gus Dapperton, Jason Mraz, Kelsea Ballerini, Leon Bridges, Macklemore, Major Lazer, Marshmello and Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, The Roots, and YG.

Watch Bridgers’ full performance above.