Conor Oberst And Phoebe Bridgers Play Offbeat Assistants In ‘Meet The Conan Staff’

Conan O’Brien keeps himself busy even outside of his Conan show, like with his Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast and the new Conan web series, Meet The Conan Staff. The show is a The Office-style mockumentary that explores the lives of people who work on the show. It turns out that O’Brien gave Better Oblivion Community Center collaborators Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers jobs, as they both appear on a new episode (via Rolling Stone).

The three-minute video begins with Oberst explaining how he got to be a Conan production assistant, saying, “Well, I sort of stumbled into the role of being the voice of the emo and indie rock movement. But that was just to pay the bills. Really, I wanted to break into late-night television production. I guess you could say I’m the Happy Gilmore of emo.”

From there, he goes on to annoy everybody in the office because he can’t stop himself from singing. At one point, he even ticks off O’Brien himself to the point where the host smashes Oberst’s guitar. However, more beloved is another new PA, Bridgers. While nobody on staff can stand Oberst, Bridgers is a favorite who gets applauded when she sings about coffee.

Watch the new episode above.