The self-titled album from Boygenius — the supergroup featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker — was one of 2018’s best releases. It left fans wanting more, but given that the three artists are all involved in their own successful other endeavors, it’s not clear when or if the trio will reconvene for more music. Whatever the case may be, they’re about to satisfy fans with previously unheard material: They’re releasing a collection of demos on Bandcamp, which (like Pup’s live album) will only be available for one day.

The release includes versions of “Bite The Hand,” “Me & My Dog,” and “Stay Down.” The tracks were recorded as voice memos, during a rehearsal on June 5, 2018, the day before the group entered the studio to record the EP. Proceeds from the release will be split between three charities chosen by the band members. Bridgers’ donations will go towards Downtown Women’s Center, Dacus’ will benefit Mutual Aid Disaster Relief Richmond, and Baker will donate to OUTMemphis.

There are a couple more de facto new Boygenius songs out in the world as well. On Bridgers’ recently released new album Punisher, Dacus and Baker feature on “I Know The End” (alongside Conor Oberst) and “Graceland Too.” The trio also featured on Hayley Williams’ new album, on the song “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris.”

Meanwhile, Bridgers recently released a similar collection of demos to benefit bail funds.

