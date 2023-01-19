Shame, who are in the same vein of UK post-punk as Fontaines DC or Idles, broke through the scene with their compelling debut Songs Of Praise, which contained their infectious hit “One Rizla.” The London-based band grew with the release of their 2021 album Drunk Tank Pink. They’re returning this year with their third album, Food For Worms, and Phoebe Bridgers will be featured.

“We thought the song had an American edge to it, and thought it would sound nice with a woman’s voice,” drummer Charlie Forbes said in an interview with NME. “By chance, [Bridgers] was recording in the same studio as us, and one day we did a trade where Josh went and did some tambourine on her new track, and she came in and did the vocal line on our track — which you can’t actually hear at all.”

When asked if they saw the singer since, he continued, “We went to an afterparty at her mum’s house after we played in LA. There was an in-house tarot reader, sushi, vegan Mexican food and tequila cocktails.”

Hopefully since you apparently “can’t actually hear” the vocals it won’t be another “Snow On The Beach” situation where fans were disappointed by Lana Del Rey’s anticlimactic contributions to the song on Taylor Swift’s Midnights.

Other albums Bridgers will be on this year include Boygenius’ (obviously), The National’s, and last year she was on SZA’s and Marcus Mumford’s.