The wait for Midnights, Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, is over, but the wait for a true Lana Del Rey and Swift collaborative track unexpectedly rages on. Swift revealed Del Rey as the album’s lone featured artist during her “Midnights Mayhem With Me” series earlier this month, so expectations were high for “Snow On The Beach.”

The swirling song is ethereal, and Del Rey’s contributions are ephemeral. Fans were expected a full-blown Del Rey verse. Instead, they fewer than 20 interspersed words uttered by Del Rey, echoing Swift as an almost harmonized whisper. The clearer vocalization from Del Rey comes in the simplistic and repetitive post-chorus, “Like snow on the beach.”

Swift praised Del Rey, in part, as “the most influential artist in pop” in December 2019, so maybe she thought subtle contributions from Del Rey were enough to elevate a song. And she wouldn’t be wrong for believing that. Fans aren’t satisfied, though they should still take solace in Swift describing snow at the beach as “weird, but f*cking beautiful” and All Too Well: The Short Film star Dylan O’Brien drumming on the track alongside Jack Antonoff, who co-wrote “Snow On The Beach” with Del Rey and Swift.

See a sampling of the hilariously unhinged reactions below.

Taylor Swift gave Lana Del Rey backing vocals pic.twitter.com/tMk0JI8Is5 — The Cult Of Del Rey (@CinamonSlut) October 21, 2022

me at the end of snow on the beach still waiting for lana to start singing her verse pic.twitter.com/0P8NhUL2x8 — sarvieᴴ🏠 | 2 | (@onlyhillie) October 21, 2022

lana on snow on the beach: pic.twitter.com/pQo5C2Zu2q — 𝐤𝐨𝐛𝐲 ♡ (@kobychill) October 21, 2022

me after not hearing any verse from lana del rey in snow in the beach:#MidnightsTaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/aBQLznaIjF — ⴱ (@dioraddams) October 21, 2022

Lana's snow on the beach verse was on the stolen laptop omg 💔 — Mike (limited edition Rina Sawayama hat) 💿 (@mikesmicYT) October 21, 2022

Lana Del Rey warned us pic.twitter.com/pZOSjT1dp1 — The Cult Of Del Rey (@CinamonSlut) October 21, 2022

oomf said taylor gave lana the wrong address for the beach😭 😭😭😭 — dr. tushar🧣 (@reputushion) October 21, 2022

me trying to hear Lana's voice in snow on the beach pic.twitter.com/00nTAQx4aL — Siobhan (@honeymoonSM) October 21, 2022

Lana Del Rey when asked which part she sings on snow on the beach: pic.twitter.com/WGlj8Zwbar — Lana Del Rey Info (@LDReyInfo) October 21, 2022

okay so lana barely sings in “snow on the beach” 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EfZSuHBitE — lana del rey hq ☁️ (@LDRHQ) October 21, 2022