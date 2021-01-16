Three years removed from her 2017 debut, Stranger In The Alps, Phoebe Bridgers returned to 2020 with her sophomore album, Punisher. Her second album was well-received by critics as well as her supporters, so much so that some are already anticipating her third album.

And one musician showed their excitement in a creative way thanks to a video they shared on Twitter. Jensen McRae shared a synopsis for what she believed would be the opening track to Bridgers’ third album and McRae delivered a “preemptive cover” of the potential track to back up her theory.

in 2023 Phoebe Bridgers is gonna drop her third album & the opening track will be about hooking up in the car while waiting in line to get vaccinated at dodger stadium and it’s gonna make me cry — Jensen McRae (@Jensen_McRae) January 15, 2021

this is my preemptive cover of what I imagine it will sound like pic.twitter.com/F9xpngAutF — Jensen McRae (@Jensen_McRae) January 15, 2021

“In 2023 Phoebe Bridgers is gonna drop her third album & the opening track will be about hooking up in the car while waiting in line to get vaccinated at dodger stadium and it’s gonna make me cry,” McRae said in a January 14 tweet.

In addition to the tweet, McRae shared the cover below the tweet with the caption that read, “this is my preemptive cover of what I imagine it will sound like.” A number of fellow fans of Bridgers shared their reactions to the video with one calling it, “HILARIOUS, ACCURATE, AND FUCKING EXCELLENT ALL AT ONCE.” Bridgers herself caught wind of the cover and was seemingly blown away by it and she quoted it and said, “oh my god.”

oh my god https://t.co/hnnhrz5eZC — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) January 16, 2021

The interaction came after Bridgers got a tattoo of a sword and a note that a fan gave her after a show.

You can watch the cover and see Bridgers’ reaction above.