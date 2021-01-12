For years, the website Bandsintown has been a leader in helping music fans stay up to date on what concerts are happening where. Last year, there wasn’t much data for them to track, but they’ve bounced back with a strong new idea for 2021: They have launched Bandsintown Plus, a livestream concert subscription service.

For $9.99 per month (a 7-day trial is available), the Bandsintown Plus website promises “over 25 streaming shows a month with all your favorite artists,” “Q+As, live chats, and exclusive interviews,” “HD image and hi-fi-sound,” “exclusive interactive events with artists,” and “new shows and series added every week.”

They got a lineup of esteemed musicians to kick things off, as they have shows on the way in January and February from Adrianne Lenker, Chrome Sparks, Chromeo, Claud, Empress Of, Fleet Foxes (“solo,” so probably just Robin Pecknold), Flying Lotus, Nicole Miglis, Ian Isiah, Jeff Tweedy, Little Dragon, Local Natives, Lomelda, Omar Apollo, Phoebe Bridgers, Poolside, Q, Rexx Life Raj, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Sir Chloe, Soccer Mommy, Toro y Moi (DJ set), Tycho, Wallow, Waxahatchee, and “more TBA.”

For music fans who have enjoyed livestream concerts during the pandemic, $10 a month for a livestream show pretty much every day sounds like a great deal, so learn more about Bandsintown Plus here.