After Phoebe Bridgers declared on Twitter that Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the “best phoebe bridge,” the singer tapped her to direct a visual alongside her Punisher track “Savior Complex.” Following up the cinematic black-and-white visual, Bridgers shares some behind-the-scenes footage of the shoot where she talks working with the acclaimed director and jokes about how she hopes they get married so that they can have the “exact same name.”

The “Savior Complex” visual was shot in Europe, which meant that Bridgers had to learn how to drive on the left side of the road. It was also the first time she’s ever filmed a video somewhere other than LA, “so this is definitely a change of scenery,” she noted.

Speaking about meeting Waller-Bridge, the singer described her as an “angel.” She added: “I hope we get to get married so that we can have the exact same name.”

Elsewhere in the behind-the-scenes footage, Bridgers also described working with the director:

“So I had sent Phoebe the whole record in an email and and I was like, ‘I’d love to pick this, this, or this song’ and none of them were ‘Savior Complex.’ And she was like, ‘No. We’re going to do ‘Savior Complex.’ […] Phoebe called me and was like, ‘Okay bare with me. You’re fired as the leading lady of this music video. I have a better leading lady.’ And then she sent me a picture of a Chihuahua. So that’s how the news was delivered.”

