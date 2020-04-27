Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been doing the pandemic talk show rounds over the past few weeks to promote her charitable streaming of a Fleabag stage performance. In the process, she marveled at Stephen Colbert’s mind-blowing fox theory, and more recently, she’s potentially blowing other people’s minds while visiting with The Graham Norton Show. She did so from the privacy of her quarantined home, of course, where a certain Fleabag prop is out in the open for all to see.

No, it’s not a guinea pig or a Hot Priest (too bad), but it’s important to note that Waller-Bridge has extended the Fleabag stage-production stream after raising over $1 million for pandemic relief. And the prop, if you can call it that, would be the “wall of penises” that Olivia Colman’s Godmother character crafted as an art installation.

“They’re all here, keeping me company,” Waller-Bridge merrily explained while giving Norton and his viewers an eye full. Apparently, delivery men have seen this thing as well after the Fleabag star completely got used to having the display in her home:

“My sister and I live here and when we put it there at first, we were like, it would be temporary. And then you know when you just put something down at your house? You don’t think about it for ages and then it just becomes invisible to you and then you forget that you have 12 massive penises at front door.”

What a completely relatable problem. Get a glimpse of Waller-Bridge’s semi-mortifying home decor in the below clip from The Graham Norton Show.