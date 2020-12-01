In 2019, Phoebe Bridgers took to Twitter to declare, “phoebe waller-bridge is the best phoebe bridge.” Bridgers has praised Waller-Bridge on multiple occasions, and now she has had the opportunity to work with the similarly named actor/writer/producer on her video for “Savior Complex,” which is out now on Facebook.

The black-and-white, Waller-Bridge-directed video stars Normal People‘s Paul Mescal. In it, a ragged-looking and injured Mescal steals a car and realizes as he’s driving away that there’s a dog inside. Bridgers makes an appearance as well by delivering some justice.

In an interview from this summer, Bridgers said of Waller-Bridge and Fleabag, “When I finally got around to [watching Fleabag], it destroyed me. It’s so f*cking humanizing in a way that I didn’t even know was allowed. […] The show affected me very deeply. I haven’t gotten around to watching it a second time. It was psychologically taxing for me, like a really hard therapy session. Dirtbag dudes have Larry David and I have Phoebe Waller-Bridge. She strikes a f*cking chord in me. I read an interview with her where she was like, ‘Every time I’m like, ‘Should I tell the truth?’, the answer is yes.’ The best writing is just telling the truth. I feel the same way about Twitter as I do about songs, the only interesting thing you have to share is your own experience.”

Watch the “Savior Complex” video here.