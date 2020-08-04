The release of Taylor Swift’s new album Folklore was a surprise to the world, as she dropped the album less than 24 hours after announcing it. The strategy paid off, as the album and its songs are breaking records. Like anything Swift does, Folklore has been talked about a lot, and a fair amount of that talking has come courtesy of Phoebe Bridgers.

Bridgers is an often hilarious Twitter presence, and she has been on top of her game since the Swift album was announced. Last night, she made a funny comparison between one of her Punisher songs and a Folklore highlight, tweeting, “graceland too is betty for people who hate themselves.” She also retweeted a fan who wrote, “phoebe bridgers is taylor swift for people who hate themselves.”

graceland too is betty for people who hate themselves — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) August 4, 2020

phoebe bridgers is taylor swift for people who hate themselves — 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐧 (@_lhymes) August 4, 2020

This isn’t the first parallel Bridgers has drawn between herself and Swift in the past couple weeks. Somebody recently tweeted the album covers of Folklore and Punisher and noted their compositional similarities, writing, “this looks like a long-distance duet scene from a goth disney movie.” Bridgers shared it and added, “bich I wish.”

bich I wish https://t.co/ePunUgxCZP — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) July 24, 2020

Somebody else shared a video of clips of both Swift and Bridgers set to 100 Gecs’ “Money Machine,” and Bridgers re-shared, commenting, “name brand vs great value.” Last week, Bridgers also suggested her next album could be inspired by Swift, writing, “next record is called f*cklore.”

name brand vs great value https://t.co/d4iQiVANQ1 — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) July 27, 2020

next record is called fucklore — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) July 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Bridgers recently linked up with Courtney Barnett to cover a Gillian Welch song for a virtual festival.