Taylor Swift didn’t give much warning before dropping her eighth studio record Folklore last week. Working with musicians like Bon Iver and The National’s Aaron Dessner, many are touting Folklore Swift’s most indie-leaning record yet and fans are clearly loving it.

Upon its release, the record was streamed so many times that it quickly soared to No. 1 on the Billboard album charts in almost no time at all. But Folklore’s impressive reception didn’t stop there. Her track “Cardigan” has also debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 charts, making Swift the first musician to ever have an album and a single debut at No. 1 concurrently.

Folklore marks Swift’s seventh consecutive No. 1 album after it garnered 846,000 equivalent album units in its first week. While “Cardigan” reached the top of the charts, it wasn’t the only Folklore song to make the Top 10. Swift’s track “The 1” came in at No. 4, and her Bon Iver collaboration “Exile” debuted at No. 6. That makes “Exile” the first top-10 song for Bon Iver.

In total, this week’s Hot 100 chart featured every single one of the 16 Folklore tracks, meaning she has now charted 113 songs on the Hot 100 in her career history. The number puts her behind Drake, who has had 224 on the Hot 100, the Glee cast, which has had 207, and Lil Wayne, who has had 169 songs on the Hot 100.

Check out this week’s Hot 100 Top 10 charting songs above.

Folklore is out now via Republic. Get it here.