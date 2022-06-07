While Phoenix has yet to announce a new album, many signs reveal one is on the way. Most notably, when the group released the single “Alpha Zulu” last week, a press release noted Phoenix is “currently in the studio finishing up” their next LP, which has yet to be officially announced beyond that. Now, they’re getting further into this sort of pre-album album cycle by dropping a video for “Alpha Zulu,” a fun clip that makes used of deepfake technology to animate people in classics works of art into singing and nodding their heads along to the song.

Furthermore, the band has also announced a run of tour dates for later this year, which run in North America from September to October before heading to Europe in November. Porches will be opening on the North American dates.

Check out the “Alpha Zulu” video above and find Phoenix’s upcoming tour dates below.

06/08 — Barcelona, ES – Primavera In The City

06/10 — Lyon, FR – Nuits de Fourviere

06/11 — Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound

09/06 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

09/07 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

09/09 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *

09/10 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *

09/13 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

09/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

09/16 — Washington, DC @ Anthem *

09/17-18 — Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/19 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

09/20 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room *

09/22 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

09/23 — Bentonville, AR @ FOR_MAT Festival

10/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater *

10/07 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

10/10 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

10/12 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre *

10/14-16 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/18 — Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center

11/16 — London, UK @ Brixton Academy

11/18 — Milan, IT @ Alcatraz Club

11/20 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/23 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

11/26 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/29 — Paris, FR @ Olympia

* with Porches