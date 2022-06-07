While Phoenix has yet to announce a new album, many signs reveal one is on the way. Most notably, when the group released the single “Alpha Zulu” last week, a press release noted Phoenix is “currently in the studio finishing up” their next LP, which has yet to be officially announced beyond that. Now, they’re getting further into this sort of pre-album album cycle by dropping a video for “Alpha Zulu,” a fun clip that makes used of deepfake technology to animate people in classics works of art into singing and nodding their heads along to the song.
Furthermore, the band has also announced a run of tour dates for later this year, which run in North America from September to October before heading to Europe in November. Porches will be opening on the North American dates.
Check out the “Alpha Zulu” video above and find Phoenix’s upcoming tour dates below.
06/08 — Barcelona, ES – Primavera In The City
06/10 — Lyon, FR – Nuits de Fourviere
06/11 — Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound
09/06 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *
09/07 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *
09/09 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *
09/10 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *
09/13 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *
09/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *
09/16 — Washington, DC @ Anthem *
09/17-18 — Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
09/19 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
09/20 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room *
09/22 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *
09/23 — Bentonville, AR @ FOR_MAT Festival
10/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater *
10/07 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *
10/10 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *
10/12 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre *
10/14-16 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/18 — Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center
11/16 — London, UK @ Brixton Academy
11/18 — Milan, IT @ Alcatraz Club
11/20 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
11/23 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
11/26 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/29 — Paris, FR @ Olympia
* with Porches