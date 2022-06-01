Over the past decade or so, a new Phoenix album has been hard to come by. The French group dropped Bankrupt! in 2013, which was followed a few years later by their latest release, 2017’s Ti Amo. The latter album’s fifth anniversary is actually coming up in a few days, on June 9.

It appears the gears are finally turning on something new, though, as today, the band shared “Alpha Zulu,” their first new song in two years, since 2020’s “Identical” (which itself was also at the time the band’s first new song in two years). The track has electronic influences and a pleasant groove that carries it along. A press release notes the song title and lyric come from “a phrase Phoenix front man Thomas Mars heard a pilot repeating over the radio during a turbulent flight in a storm. The urgency of the phrase stayed with him, and the band’s new song was born.”

It also says the band is “currently in the studio finishing up” their next album, which will be their first since 2017’s Ti Amo, and that “more information on this will be released soon.”

Fans will certainly welcome that news, as Phoenix is currently in the midst of their longest gap between albums, as they usually take four years or fewer to release a new project.