It seems as though we are entering the golden age of legacy artist “experiences.” Just last week, the Bowie 75 experience in New York and London was announced, where fans can do everything from don a David Bowie costume (#forthegram, of course) to peruse different thematic photo galleries. Now, Bonnaroo and Outside Lands Festival producer Superfly is partnering with The Prince Estate to put on a similarly minded immersive experience centered on the “legacy and times” of The Purple One.

I visited the “Prince From Minneapolis” exhibit at Seattle’s MoPOP recently and can attest that merely looking at vintage photos of Prince qualifies as an immersive experience in and of itself; he’s a one-of-a-kind figure and his life and incomparable style are fascinating. The details of what exactly will be included in this new Prince experience that will be coming to Chicago next year are still coming to fruition. But one can expect that it’ll be as thorough as Superfly’s recent The Office experience and their wildly entertaining Clusterfest that featured hat-tipping installations to numerous comedy institutions like Seinfeld, South Park, and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

Superfly says that this is the first in a slew of music experiences that they’ll be rolling out in the next few months. Co-founder Kerry Black added some thoughts in a statement:

“We want to reimagine how fans interact with their favorite artists and music. There are few ways to encounter music in a physical space outside of concerts. This project will change that, pioneering a new approach to experiences while respecting the creative vision of the artist.”

