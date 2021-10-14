In 2019, San Francisco’s Outside Lands became the first major US festival to allow on-site sale and consumption of cannabis. The Grass Lands area (which debuted the year before) is nothing short of a weed wonderland. Now in 2021, the full-on experience is set to feature cannabis-themed demos, canna-convos, performances from artists like Nancy Whang of LCD Soundsystem and Salami Rose Joe Louis, and of course, on-site sales and trippily decorated places to toke up.

A description of the area in a release feels like something out of a Haight-Ashbury-heyday Grateful Dead show: “Once inside Grass Lands, visitors can stroll down Eighth Avenue, skip up to High Street and check out the Arts District, Farmers’ Market, and Consumption Areas.” This year, attendees can even pre-order their cannabis products using the Outside Lands mobile app, so you can pop in and pop out and not miss a set at another part of the festival in Golden Gate Park.

Some of the cannabis programming that stands out include a cooking demo called “Brigadeiro It On! with Vanessa Lavorato: How To Make Brazilian Chocolate Brigadeiro Truffles With That Kief You Just Made” and “How Many Weed Jokes Can I Fit Into 30 Minutes?” with comedian Ngaio Bealum.

Check out all Grass Lands details here. Outside Lands Festival goes down in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park From October 29-31.