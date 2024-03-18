Britpop legends Pulp are crossing the pond for the first time in over a decade. The “Common People” band (who are so much better than being reductively referred to as “the ‘Common People’ band” — This Is Hardcore rocks!) announced North American dates for their This Is What We Do For An Encore Tour on Monday, including shows in Chicago, Brooklyn, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, to go along with previously revealed European stops.

“So, the encore continues,” singer Jarvis Cocker said in a statement. “The songs came back to life and they want to be heard. They need to be heard. Come out and have some fun with us. You deserve it. Yes. You do.” The tour is dedicated to late Pulp bassist Steve Mackey, who died in March 2023.

Tickets for Pulp’s This Is What We Do For An Encore Tour go on sale on Friday, March 22, on Ticketmaster. Find out more information on the band’s website.