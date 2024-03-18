Britpop legends Pulp are crossing the pond for the first time in over a decade. The “Common People” band (who are so much better than being reductively referred to as “the ‘Common People’ band” — This Is Hardcore rocks!) announced North American dates for their This Is What We Do For An Encore Tour on Monday, including shows in Chicago, Brooklyn, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, to go along with previously revealed European stops.
“So, the encore continues,” singer Jarvis Cocker said in a statement. “The songs came back to life and they want to be heard. They need to be heard. Come out and have some fun with us. You deserve it. Yes. You do.” The tour is dedicated to late Pulp bassist Steve Mackey, who died in March 2023.
Tickets for Pulp’s This Is What We Do For An Encore Tour go on sale on Friday, March 22, on Ticketmaster. Find out more information on the band’s website.
Pulp 2024 Tour Dates: This Is What We Do For An Encore Tour
05/24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
05/30 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona
06/08 — Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Portugal
06/20 — Kallithéa, Greece @ Release Athens Festival
08/07 — Oslo, Norway @ Øyafestivalen
08/09 — Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West Fest
08/11 — Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival
09/08 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/10 — Toronto, Ontario @ History
09/13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
09/16 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
09/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Pulp will play a series of shows in North America in September 2024 !!! Sign up at https://t.co/XeBbOSAeb1 by midnight tonight (PDT) for presale beginning tomorrow. Tickets go on general sale this Friday. #thisiswhatwedoforanencore pic.twitter.com/uzOuaFo1bc
— Pulp (@welovepulp) March 18, 2024